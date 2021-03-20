What Virginia's gubernatorial candidates will do about broadband

Del. Lee Carter, a self-proclaimed socialist from Manassas, wants to use an entirely different approach to what Virginia is currently doing.

“We’ve been spending millions and millions of dollars trying to subsidize Verizon and Comcast and Cox to run these wires for years, and they have not done it and they will not do it, because these for-profit corporations are not going to be able to turn a profit off of running the wires, no matter how much we spend on it,” Carter said.

Carter said he would hire state employees to run the cable and then hand the infrastructure over to electrical co-ops and municipal broadband authorities to operate the services.

Because she works as a corporate attorney for Verizon, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan’s voting record on broadband is limited. The Democrat from Richmond abstains from votes in the General Assembly on issues related to telecommunications.

Her campaign said she would allow municipal broadband authorities to compete for state grants to deploy broadband to areas with no internet or slow speeds and lift other restrictions.