WOYM: Artifact found in a home renovation opens up story of pre-Prohibition Roanoke distillery

The immensity of the challenge of striding in the footsteps of legends is never-ending. All the more daunting for the answer desk is to endeavor response to a query from an aforementioned investigatory giant, who formerly wrote this column.
Q: We were doing some home renovation and found an old bottle and can opener tucked away in the floor and labeled with the name of the business John C. Brady & Sons. What more do we know about the business?
Tom Landon
Roanoke
A: Part of the answer is on the opener itself embossed in block letters: “BIG WHISKY SHIPPERS” on the second line of the label below the name of the firm and “ROANOKE, VA” on the third line.
John C. Brady & Sons was one of numerous pre-Prohibition business concerns devoted to sales of strong drink in the young city.
How numerous were such spirit purveyors? One indication may be found at pre-pro.com, a site that is a repository for information about the pre-Prohibition liquor industry “including names and dates of operation of the old distilleries, the dealers who sold liquor, and the often colorful names of whiskey brands that were popular in the day.”
Many pages there are devoted to “the rich variety and artistry of advertising from this period” including a state-by-state listing of businesses that offered promotional shot glasses. Roanoke listed 19 such businesses. Norfolk, Richmond, Newport News, Portsmouth and Alexandria combined for a total of 16.
Brady operated saloons on Salem Avenue as well as in Bristol and Wytheville. A 2010 article in the Potomac Pontil, the online organ of the Washington, D.C., area Potomac Bottle Collectors, said Brady operated “liquor interests throughout western Virginia.”
That same piece had Brady being born in 1849 and married to Wytheville’s Sue Umbarger, 18 years his junior. A complimentary earthenware jug with origins at the firm’s Wytheville branch had recently been sold at auction for “a whopping” $550, according to the Pontil piece.
A John Cole Brady listed at the genealogy site WikiTree, and biography administered by Jluv Taylor, was born in September 1848 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and died Dec. 31, 1925, in Virginia and was wed in 1871 to Louisa Allen Cook. Contacted by email, Taylor confirmed that this was the Brady who was the booze baron operating in Roanoke, Wytheville and Bristol.
Brady’s Bristol saloon was known as “the Hub.” That and an associated distributorship called the Hub Family Liquor Store opened as J.C. Brady and Son in 1904 at 519 State St., according to an online listing maintained by Charlie Barnette.
As with any business concern, John C. Brady had fortunes that both rose and fell. Soon after opening in Bristol, Brady was closing shop in 1907 and headed for a leased building on Salem Avenue in Roanoke. The move was in advance of enactment of Nov. 1 Tennessee legislation rendering Bristol “dry” by shuttering local saloons, according to Barnette, who listed 21 sources for his article titled “Bristol: Whisky Trivia.”
Brady was off to a rocky Roanoke start not long after opening in the booming Magic City, Taylor wrote. At the time, Brady was also still operating the Hub up to the last minute in Bristol.
The trouble in Roanoke began March 6, 1907, when “15 of the city’s saloonmen were indicted by the grand jury including John,” Taylor wrote.
Brady’s offense? He sold hooch to six different minors. Seven days later, Brady was convicted on three more cases in Bristol upon which his license was revoked and he was fined $150, according to Taylor.
John’s son Claude got the license back in 1909 and reopened in Roanoke. A month later, he sold the business to Samuel N. and W.E. Bryan.
In January 1910, the Bryans were beset with misfortune when fire gutted the building with an accompanying loss of goods valued at $30,000. That opened the door for Claude Brady to rebuild the building at a cost of $7,500, according to Taylor.
In June of the following year, Claude bought the Phoenix saloon in Roanoke for $10,000. Back in Bristol in 1918, Claude sought to expand his holdings by building a hotel.
Taylor mentioned no more subsequent family run-ins with the law. Prohibition took effect in 1920, ending the era of legal distilleries and breweries until 1933.
