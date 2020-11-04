Yokohama fire extinguished quickly, with no injuries

Salem and Roanoke fire crews extinguished a Tuesday night blaze at Yokohama Tire Corp.

No one was hurt in the fire, which investigators ruled was accidental, and damage was estimated at $10,000, according to a Salem Fire-EMS news release.

Firefighters found “a moderate amount of smoke” at 9:23 p.m., about five minutes after receiving a call to the building on Indiana Street, and quickly extinguished it, according to the news release. It occurred about 100 feet inside one of the building's roll-up garage doors, Salem spokesman Mike Stevens said.

All Yokohama personnel were evacuated.

“The facility’s sprinkler system kept the fire from growing larger, and crews were able to bring the fire under control within seven minutes,” the release read.

Stevens said the fire likely was caused by an overheated steam pipe.

