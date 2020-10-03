Associated Press
Ravens (2-1) at Washington (1-2)
LANDOVER, Md. —Other than playing home games in Maryland, there are few similarities between the Washington Football Team and the Baltimore Ravens.
Washington is rebuilding after finishing last in the NFC last season. Baltimore was the top seed in the AFC before losing its playoff opener.
But when these regional rivals meet Sunday, each will be looking for a bounce-back performance after a loss that included a disappointing quarterback performance.
Lamar Jackson was outplayed by the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in a Monday night showdown, resulting in Baltimore’s first regular-season defeat in a calendar year. Jackson managed 97 passing yards on 28 attempts, a career low of 3.5 yards per attempt.
Dwayne Haskins, meanwhile, threw three interceptions and lost a fumble as Washington lost at Cleveland.
The solution might be easier to come by for Baltimore and Jackson, last year’s MVP. So far in the Jackson era, the team is 0-6 when trailing by 10 points or more.
— Associated Press
Bills (3-0) at Raiders (2-1)
The Bills are 1-11 in their past 12 road games against the Raiders, with the only win in the past 54 seasons coming in 1991 in Los Angeles. But Buffalo is seeking back-to-back 4-0 starts for the third time in franchise history. The Bills did it in 1991 and 1992 on the way to AFC titles, and in 1964-65 when they won AFL championships. The Raiders seek their fifth 3-1 record in the past 25 seasons.
Colts (2-1) at Bears (3-0)
If the Nick Foles era is beginning in Chicago, we know he is capable of doing big things, as he proved in 2017 with the Eagles. The Bears finally tired of Mitchell Trubisky’s inconsistency, and Foles brought them back to beat Atlanta with three touchdown passes. The Colts’ opponents have been the Jaguars (1-2, beating Indy), Vikings and Jets (both winless). This is their first real test.
Browns (2-1) at Cowboys (1-2)
Cleveland was awful in its opener against Baltimore, then beat up on Cincinnati and Washington. That means the Browns lost to a good opponent and defeated two tail-enders. It is to be determined which category the Cowboys fall into. They were handed their only victory by hapless Atlanta, and the two road losses were at the Rams and Seahawks, two quality foes. This one should help define both teams.
Seahawks (3-0) at Dolphins (1-2)
Russell Wilson is the best NFL quarterback to not receive an MVP vote in his career. He is the first player to have at least four touchdown passes in each of his first three games in a season and leads the league with 14. He now faces a porous Miami secondary. The Dolphins are allowing 8.8 yards per pass, worst in the NFL.
Saints (1-2) at Lions (1-2)
The Saints have lost consecutive games for the first time in three years. They last lost three in a row when they started 0-3 in 2016. But they have been without 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas (ankle). The star WR has been ruled out for this week as well. The Lions ended an 11-game slide with their upset victory at Arizona.
Chargers (1-2) at Buccaneers (2-1)
Rookie Justin Herbert is the third QB in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in his first two games. Injured Tyrod Taylor remains out, so Herbert will start again. Bucs WR Mike Evans has four TD catches, one of three players with a TD catch in each of the first three games. Tampa’s other top WR, Chris Godwin, is sidelined with a hamstring issue.
Cardinals (2-1) at Panthers (1-2)
Both teams are coming off unexpected results. The Panthers went out to Los Angeles and beat the Chargers handily. The Cardinals, one of the league’s most impressive starters this season, fell to the previously winless Lions. The Panthers have won four straight games against the Cardinals and 11 of the past 14 in this series.
Giants (0-3) at Rams (2-1)
Traveling cross country seeking a first victory isn’t the best route, and the Giants only are surpassed by the Jets for inept performances so far. They are banged up everywhere. The Rams flew back from Buffalo believing they should be 3-0, though they tried to shrug off some officiating gaffes that might have cost them late.
Falcons (0-3) at Packers (3-0)
Could two teams look more opposite? The Falcons have blown big leads the past two weeks in dramatic fashion. Their defense has been a sieve and the offense has disappeared in fourth quarters. The Packers went 13-3 last season and look even better right now. Aaron Rodgers easily handled the Saints, even without WR Davante Adams.
Eagles (0-2-1) at 49ers (2-1)
Here’s the scary part for banged-up Philadelphia: The easier portion of the early schedule just concluded. At least the Eagles, who need Carson Wentz to settle down and protect the ball and for his line and receivers to step up, get an undermanned 49ers. But Niners 2019 All-Pro tight end George Kittle should return.
Jaguars (1-2) at Bengals (0-2-1)
The fact that Joe Burrow and his teammates were crushed by tying at Philadelphia says a lot about the new mindset in Cincinnati. The rookie has been solid so far, finding a favorite target in Tyler Boyd, who has 21 receptions. The Jaguars spit the bit at home against Miami after an upset of Indy and tight defeat at Tennessee.
Vikings (0-3) at Texans (0-3)
The Texans have fallen to the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers. Their defense has been unimpressive and they miss WR DeAndre Hopkins. The Vikings played Tennessee last week and had to make adjustments after the Titans’ positive coronavirus tests. Minnesota isn’t getting much of a pass rush, but at least the offense woke up last week.
