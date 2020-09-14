nfl notes 091520 sp

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Malcolm Brown rushed for a career-high 79 yards and two touchdowns, Jared Goff passed for 275 yards and the Los Angeles Rams opened SoFi Stadium with a 20-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
Robert Woods had six catches for 105 yards to help the Rams improve to 4-0 in season openers under coach Sean McVay and spoiled the debut of Mike McCarthy, Dallas’ first new head coach in a decade.
Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 96 yards and a TD and caught another scoring pass, but the Cowboys began a season of high expectations by losing three starters to injury in the first half and then failing to mount a late comeback in a scoreless fourth quarter for both teams.
NFL: Wear the masks
The NFL on Monday reminded team personnel on the sidelines about the COVID-19 requirements for wearing face coverings, saying such carelessness or disregard could put the season “at risk.”
There were several games Sunday in which team members other than players did not use face coverings.
Troy Vincent, who oversees the league’s football operations, sent a memo to the 32 clubs. He stressed that teams “must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments.”
After congratulating the teams for overcoming coronavirus challenges and beginning the regular season on time, Vincent strongly cautioned against undoing that work.
Mack out for season
INDIANAPOLIS — Marlon Mack could have bristled when the Indianapolis Colts took another running back, Jonathan Taylor, in the second round of April’s draft.
Instead, Mack welcomed the tag-team concept. It lasted less than one half.
Coach Frank Reich confirmed the Colts’ worst fears Monday, announcing Mack will miss the rest of this season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Taylor will move into the starting role.
Jags place Wilson on IR
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed starting safety Jarrod Wilson on injured reserve with a left hamstring injury Monday. He’s expected to miss at least a month.
They promoted cornerback Sidney Jones from the practice squad to take Wilson’s place on the 53-man roster. Jacksonville already was carrying two backup free safeties: second-year pro Andrew Wingard and rookie Brandon Watson.
Wingard, who had a fourth-quarter interception to help seal a victory against Indianapolis in Week 1, is expected to start at Tennessee on Sunday.
Wilson, who joined the team as an undrafted rookie in 2016, had started 19 consecutive games for the Jaguars.
Browns cut kicker
Cleveland waived Austin Seibert on Monday after he missed an extra point and field goal in the first half of Sunday’s season-opening loss at Baltimore.
He’s being replaced by Cody Parkey, who kicked for the Browns in 2016 and is best known for missing a late field goal for the Chicago Bears in the 2018 playoffs.
