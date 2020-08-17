NFL notes: ESPN to debut new 'Monday Night Football' booth

ESPN’s new “Monday Night Football” team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will debut on Sept. 14 when they call the late game between the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos.
The network officially named the new announcing team Monday.
The three called the late game in last season’s Week 1 doubleheader between Denver and Oakland. They replace the duo of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. While ratings had increased for the Monday night game the past two seasons, the announcing was widely criticized.
Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the early game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.
Cowboys’ DT McCoy out for season
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp Monday.
The Cowboys added plenty of depth on the defensive line in the offseason, but the loss of a potential starting tackle is a blow for first-year coach Mike McCarthy and the mostly new defensive staff.
Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said McCoy would have surgery soon. Jones said McCoy was working against Antwaun Woods in individual drills when Woods stepped on his foot.
The 32-year-old McCoy signed an $18 million, three-year deal with $7 million guaranteed in March.
Injuries to Gunter, Oliver thin out Jags roster
Jacksonville placed Rodney Gunter on the reserve/retired list Monday, one day after he was forced to walk away from football because of an enlarged aorta. Tight end Josh Oliver broke a bone in his left foot while running a day earlier and will have surgery Tuesday. A third-round pick in 2019, Oliver missed 12 games as a rookie because of hamstring and back issues.
Giants release placekicker Catanzaro
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have released placekicker Chandler Catanzaro.
Coach Joe Judge announced the move on Monday, just 16 days after the team hired the veteran following the release of incumbent Aldrick Rosas. New York is in talks with Graham Gano, who hit a career-long 63-yard field goal with :01 to play to help the Panthers beat the Giants 33-31 in 2018.
Atlanta will not seat fans for NFL, MLS games
There will be no fans at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for NFL and MLS games played in September. The Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United say the coronavirus pandemic forced the decision.
The teams say they will continue to collaborate with local and national health officials before deciding on the possibility for fans in games after September.
The Falcons will play at least two home games without fans — against Seattle on Sept. 13 and against Chicago on Sept. 27.
