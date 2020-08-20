NHL roundup: 'No love' between Flyers, Canadiens

A Montreal player got ejected for a hit from behind. A Philadelphia player got suspended for a cross check to the face that caused a broken jaw.
This is the classic Canadiens-Flyers series that history showed was coming. Don’t expect players to engage in an all-out brawl in warmups like Chris Chelios, Ron Hextall and teammates did during the 1987 playoffs, but Game 6 of this first-round series Friday will have plenty of hatred to spread around.
“There’s no doubt that there’s no love between both teams,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said.
In Game 5, Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s hit on Travis Sanheim led to some stitches and a major penalty and ejection. Philadelphia defenseman Matt Niskanen’s stick also got up in Brendan Gallagher’s face and broke his jaw.
The Canadiens ruled out Gallagher for the rest of the series because he needs to leave the Toronto bubble for surgery.
Niskanen was suspended for Game 6 after the NHL’s department of player safety determined he was reckless with his stick but did not intend to hit Gallagher in the face. Vigneault called it “a hockey play.”
LATE WEDNESDAY
Flyers 5, Canadiens 3
TORONTO — Nick Suzuki buried the winner 22 seconds after Philadelphia tied it in the third period, Brendan Gallagher snapped a goal drought and Montreal beat the Flyers in Game 5 to stave off elimination in the first-round playoff series.
Joel Armia scored twice for the Canadiens, Phillip Danault sealed it into an empty net, and Carey Price made 26 saves.
Canucks 4, Blues 3
EDMONTON, Alberta — Fourth-line grinder Tyler Motte scored two breakaway goals to lead Vancouver to a comeback win over St. Louis.
The Canucks lead the playoff series 3-2 and can send the defending Stanley Cup champions packing with a win Friday night.
