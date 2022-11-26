No. 3 Michigan crushes No. 2 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, Donovan Edwards busted the game open with two long fourth-quarter TD runs and No. 3 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 Saturday, taking down the Buckeyes with stunning ease for the second straight season.

Playing almost the whole game without injured star running back Blake Corum (knee), Michigan (12-0, 9-0, No. 3 CFP) was still able to beat Ohio State (11-1, 8-1, No. 2 CFP) in Columbus for the first time since 2000.

After the Buckeyes kicked a field goal to close to within 31-23 midway through the fourth quarter, Edwards ripped off back-to-back scoring runs of 75 yards and 85 yards to put the game away.

The Wolverines advance to the Big Ten championship next Saturday, with hopes for a second straight playoff appearance firmly in their control.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

No. 4 TCU 62,

Iowa State 14FORT WORTH, Texas — Kendre Miller ran for two touchdowns as fourth-ranked TCU completed the first undefeated regular season by a Big 12 team since 2009 with a victory over Iowa State, getting the Horned Frogs closer to making the four-team College Football Playoff.

Max Duggan threw TDs to three receivers for the Frogs (12-0, 9-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP), who still have the Big 12 championship game to play next Saturday in coach Sonny Dykes’ first season. But they will go into that as one of only three undefeated teams remaining.

No. 8 Alabama 49, Auburn 27TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in perhaps his final home game for No. 8 Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide past Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC, No. 7 CFP) reached double digits in wins for a 15th consecutive season.

Quarterback Robby Ashford rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns as Auburn ran for 318 yards, its most against Alabama since gaining 355 in 1983.

No. 22 Oregon State 38, No. 10 Oregon 34CORVALLIS, Ore. — Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 22 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 10 Oregon to rally for a victory.

The Beavers trailed 31-10 late in the third quarter and 34-17 early in the fourth, but the Ducks gave their rivals a short field on three consecutive possessions, leading to touchdowns.

Oregon State ran for 268 yards and five touchdowns.

No. 11 Penn State 35, Michigan St. 16STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes and No. 11 Penn State’s defense tightened up late to beat Michigan State in the regular-season finale.

Tight end Theo Johnson caught two touchdown passes, Tyler Warren and running back Nick Singleton each caught one, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith threw a touchdown pass and caught another for the Nittany Lions (10-2, 6-2 Big Ten, No. 11 CFP).

No. 14 Utah 63,

Colorado 21BOULDER, Colo. — Cameron Rising threw three touchdown passes before taking a seat for the second half, Ja’Quinden Jackson ran for three scores and No. 14 Utah routed Colorado to remain in the chase for the last spot into the Pac-12 title game.

The Utes built a 42-0 halftime lead and steadily started sprinkling in their backups. It didn’t slow the Utes, who had 662 total yards of offense.