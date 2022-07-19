Prayers filled the room in chorus as three pastors circled their congregation. Their movements keep time with the beat of their words, as their suit coats and ties sway with their large gestures. The members bring their hands to the sky as they all give thanks for their new place of worship. The new refuge and gathering place for Free Methodist Church goers once felt beyond reach. Now brilliant colors of people dressed in their Sunday best flood the former office space along Williamson Road.

For eight years, the congregation of over 100 members had been worshiping in the conference room of the soon-to-be-demolished Ramada Inn on Franklin Road.

This past spring, the congregation learned they would have to stop worshiping in Ramada Inn by June 1st. The flood-damaged structures of the motel, built over 50 years ago, are scheduled to be demolished by Roanoke City WHEN?

It was also this Spring that Pastor Andre Ntahonkuriye found a building that fit the future plans of the congregation and that they could afford.

“I don't have any salary. We always collect money - we help Africans for free,” said Ntahonkuriye.

“Refugee people, we don't have enough money to pay our pastor.”

During the first service in the new church, Sunday July 3, Pastor Andre prayed in Swahili. “Our God, thank you so much. I'm very happy. I'm very excited to have this building.” His daughter, Ephrasie Niyonzima, translated it to English. One woman played an African drum while members gave praise in song and dance.

The Church has an important place in culture; for many, it’s a place to be replenished and strengthened. It is also a place to be within one’s community, and when Pastor Ntahonkuriye got news that the Ramada Inn would be demolished by the city (year), the question he asked himself was, “Where am I going to take God’s people?”

Pastor Andre was 16 when he fled the war in Burundi. He made it to the Democratic Republic of Congo and remained there for 20 years until a civil war broke out there, forcing him and his family to flee and relocate to a Tanzanian refugee camp, where he stayed for 11 years. There, he went to bible school and was on track to become a pastor, when he was approached by some American immigration officials.

(embed interactive map)

“That's how we got people from the United States. They come to us near a refugee camp; they ask us if we can come to America. We say no problem. We can go to the United States,” Andre recalls.

Pastor Andre and a number of refugees arrived in Roanoke in Dec. 2007, and despite starting a new life in Virginia, he was well surrounded. Among the people that he met was Pastor Sam Belisle, head pastor of Celebration Church of Roanoke.

Before serving in Roanoke, Pastor Sam was in Waynesboro, where he met a Free Methodist minister by the name of Keith Olsen, who connected him with Pastor Andre.

“One day out of the blue, Keith called me, and we were talking he said, Hey, I, we have some Burundese. They're from basically the Free Methodist denomination. They're moving to Roanoke. They're coming in. They're refugees. And would you be willing to minister to them? And of course, I said, ‘Yes’,” Belisle recalls.

In 2008, Celebration Church found an interpreter from Virginia Tech who spoke Swahili, allowing Pastor Andre, his family, and peers to attend services. Every Sunday, the church provided them with transportation from and to the location until they were more settled.

“We did that for quite some time until they began to get jobs and buy vehicles and, you know, get more acclimated. But they came to our church; they were even a very valuable part of our church,” Belisle said.

He and his family and African peers attended the Sunday service at Celebration Church, but language was still a barrier.

“We need to preach in our language. We do not understand nothing, we just fall asleep. We need to understand what they preach,” the members of his community told him.

Pastor Andre brought his community’s concern to Belisle, with his permission, him and his community met from 8 a.m. to 9:45 before the main service, and also attended the main service in English.

“They had a service in our fellowship hall, prior to our service, so they, and then when our service was over, they would go back upstairs and say a while longer. They're a great people of prayer, they would meet here on Saturday morning and pray for four or five hours,” Belisle recalls.

Pastor Andre and his community were a big part of Belisle’s church, but as non-native English speakers and Free Methodist Christians, it was important to go back to their roots. They left Celebration Church of Roanoke with our Belisle’s blessing.

Having to leave everything and rebuild a new life is a close-to-impossible task. Going out into the world and learning a new language, system, and way of life can be stressful and terrifying, so for the members of the Free Methodist Church of Roanoke, it is essential to have a place where they can simply be. Church days are the opportunity to put aside the struggles of the week, wear their traditional outfits, sing in their home languages, and interact with their compatriots.

“You know, here in America, I saw that we had to be together. We are a community. Even though we come from different countries, we are the same. Here we must do all we can to keep our African community together,” said Irihose Obed, a member of the church congregation.

Niyonzima says the church is not done yet. They have plans for a dining room upstairs that he says was once apartments. He hopes to have 300 people gather at Christmas and to renovate the kitchen and a room for the children.

After almost three hours of prayer, the worshipers were hungry. They mingled as they ate home-cooked collard greens and rice served from crock pots next to stacked boxes of Little Caesars Pizza. The youth music group played gospel music on electric guitars, an electric keyboard and standard drum set as younger children ran around, twirling and weaving through their parents, aunts, and uncles, grandparents, all enjoying the afterglow.