Northam urges White House to include immigration reform in COVID-19 recovery measure

One of those workers is named Maria, a mother of three who lives in Danville and, along with her husband, has spent the last year disinfecting offices and commercial spaces following COVID-19 outbreaks.

In an interview, Maria described the work as essential for businesses but risky for workers like herself, particularly at a time when little was known about the virus. (She asked the Richmond Times-Dispatch to withhold her last name, fearing deportation.)

“In the beginning, I can’t deny it, we were really afraid to go in there. We knew so little about the virus. You just had to go in putting your life in the hands of God,” Maria said.

Before the pandemic, Maria said, it was commonplace to be “the first people out the door” when an employer required documentation she and her husband couldn’t provide.

“We’ve have had many missed opportunities,” she said. “If we’ve been essential workers, and it’s clear we’ve contributed to the country at this critical time, it would only be fair for us to have some stability,” Maria said.