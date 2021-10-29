NRV election letters

Re-elect Mayor Barber in ChristiansburgAfter watching the candidate forum for mayor of Christiansburg, it is very clear who is the better qualified candidate.
Councilman [Sam] Bishop is a fine gentleman and we appreciate his service for the past few years on Town Council. Also, we appreciate his service in the military and his many years of service with law enforcement. Mr. Bishop stated in the forum that he would seek out other leaders to provide solutions to problems. He seems to have no exact plan on how to run the town of Christiansburg, and would seek advice from others. He would like to have controlled growth in the town; ask property owners to build less expensive homes; and also mentioned he would ask property owners to “give up” their property for affordable housing.
Councilwoman [Johana] Hicks did not listen to the questions being asked and kept asking that questions be repeated. Ms. Hicks seemed to “make faces” when the other candidates were speaking. This was disrespectful to the other candidates. When asked a question, Ms. Hicks did not answer the question and talked about something totally unrelated to the question at hand. She seemed to be working on her computer since she was not in full view of the screen and seemed to not pay attention while the other candidates were speaking. In the two years since Ms. Hicks has been on Town Council, her goal has been controversial and she challenges other members of council. She makes such challenges without doing her homework and without knowing all the facts.
Mayor [Mike] Barber answered all the posed questions with statistics he knew as being the current mayor. Thank you, Mr. Barber, for your service as a veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr. Barber has helped Christiansburg grow and we thank him for his past years of service to the town. As residents of the New River Valley, we have seen a lot of development for businesses and families to enjoy. This is needed since we are in close proximity to Blacksburg and the Virginia Tech campus. The electronic message boards around town are a great improvement to inform the public of current events, etc. The face masks “Be committed Be well” the town provided free to citizens is great. Thank you, town of Christiansburg, for this effort.
Mr. Barber is a proven leader. Since there will be a few new Town Council members elected this year, we need Mr. Barber’s expertise, not Mr. Bishop’s desire to seek answers from outside experts and Ms. Hicks’ controversial attitude.
Before voting, please look at the forum and it will become clear who is the most qualified candidate for mayor. You may do this by going to: https://fb.watch/8FW5d6cUWz/.
Please re-elect Mayor Michael Barber.
Rick and Dot Cupp
Christiansburg
Elect Travis Williams to Montgomery County School BoardIf the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we need some changes on our Montgomery County School Board, especially in District D and the time is now for that change to happen. I am writing this letter today in support of candidate Travis Williams.
I have known Travis for years due our paths crossing Montgomery County. Over the summer, I have had the opportunity to learn more about Travis and I believe in his vision for the future of MCPS.
Travis will listen to you and is willing to have those complex conversations on many topics. Travis believes in transparency. Many of MCPS current issues would be better severed if there were more transparency between school board members, MCPS staff and parents. Travis has made it a goal to visit all the schools in District D, including the schools in the Auburn strand, and to be accessible.
Travis Williams has the background, the vision, and the demeanor in these challenging times to represent District D. I strongly encourage residents of District D in joining me in voting for Williams for school board and let us turn this page together.
Chris Slusher
Riner