nw briefs 071220

united nations
Security Council approves aid to Syria
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council approved a resolution Saturday authorizing humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria’s mainly rebel-held northwest from Turkey through just one crossing point, a victory for Russia in cutting another crossing that the U.N. and aid groups have called critical.
Russia, Syria’s most important ally, argued that aid should be delivered from within the country across conflict lines and just one crossing point is needed.
The U.N. and humanitarian groups argued unsuccessfully — along with the vast majority of the U.N. Security Council — that two crossing points were essential to get aid to the 2.8 million needy people in the northwest, especially with the first case of COVID-19 recently reported in the region.
The vote was 12-0, with Russia, China and the Dominican Republic abstaining — Russia most likely because two amendments it proposed were rejected.
missouri
Police search home of gun-toting couple
ST. LOUIS — Authorities executed a search warrant at the St. Louis mansion of a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a recent racial injustice protest drew widespread attention, their attorney confirmed Saturday.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are personal injury lawyers, were caught on video brandishing guns as demonstrators walked past their Renaissance palazzo-style home on June 28 while headed to protest outside of the mayor’s home nearby. The video showed Mark McCloskey, 61, wielding a long-barreled gun and Patricia McCloskey, 63 standing next to him waving a handgun.
Joel Schwartz, the couple’s lawyer, said a search warrant was served Friday evening and that the gun Mark McCloskey was holding in the video was seized. Schwartz told The Associated Press that arrangements have been made to turn over to authorities on Saturday the gun that Patricia McCloskey had been holding, adding that her gun was inoperable at the time of the protest and still is.
The couple has not been charged, and Schwartz said charges against them would be “absolutely, positively unmerited.”
NORTH CAROLINA
UNC commission urges renaming of buildings
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A commission at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has voted in favor of a recommendation to rename four campus buildings that currently have ties to slaveholders or white supremacists.
The recommendation from the Commission on History, Race & A Way Forward on Friday will go to school’s chancellor, who can then decide to forward it to the Board of Trustees, the Charlotte Observer reported. The board, scheduled to meet Thursday, is expected to discuss a policy to change the names of facilities on campus.
The four buildings at issue are named after men who “used their positions to impose and maintain violent systems of racial subjugation,” said history professor Jim Leloudis, who co-chairs the commission.
The recommendation comes after the university last month lifted a moratorium that had been in place since 2015 preventing the school from removing names on campus buildings that may be associated with slavery, segregation and white supremacy.
Politics
Lawyers seek to halt Purdue contributions
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma should not be able to make any more political contributions without a judge’s permission, lawyers for its creditors said in a court filing.
The issue came up this week after it was reported that the company, which has a long history of influencing policymakers, made contributions to national associations representing state attorneys general and governors.
The money was sent after Purdue entered bankruptcy protection last year in an effort to settle thousands of lawsuits accusing it of helping spark an opioid addiction and overdose epidemic that has contributed to more than 400,000 deaths in the U.S.. State attorneys general are among those trying to negotiate a nationwide settlement.
The committee of creditors that asked for recipients to return the money to Purdue said the contributions represent a conflict.
atlanta
Dead cat gets voter registration application
ATLANTA — In a presidential election year, there’s always a push to get people registered to vote.
For one Atlanta family, that push got a little interesting.
Ron Tims said he checked his mail Wednesday and found a voter registration application addressed to Cody Tims — his cat, who died 12 years ago.
The Secretary of State’s Office said the application did not come from its office and that third-party groups often use mailing lists to get names and addresses.