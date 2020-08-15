nw briefs 081620

ohio
Police say girl shot dead at birthday party
AKRON, Ohio — An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed during a backyard birthday party for a teenager at an Ohio home, authorities said.
Akron police said several shots were fired shortly before midnight Friday in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood. The 8-year-old was found wounded and was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she later died, police said.
Authorities identified the girl Saturday as Mikayla Pickett, a student at Portage Path Community Learning Center, according to an Akron Public Schools spokesperson. The Summit County medical examiner’s office plans an autopsy.
Willie Walker, 62, told the Akron Beacon-Journal that he was hosting an outdoor birthday party for his 15-year-old grandson in his backyard when the shooting occurred. Walker, who has lived at the home for 32 years, said he was inside when the gunfire started.
Walker said three or four people apparently showed up at the property and started shooting at family members and friends who were at the party. Police officers found multiple shell casings at the scene, he said.
No arrests were immediately reported.
california
Crews battle wildfires amid brutal heat wave
LOS ANGELES — Firefighters struggled to contain three wildfires near Los Angeles on Saturday as forecasters warned that the risk of new fires was high with temperatures expected to spike and humidity levels to drop across California.
A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles flared up around noon, sending up a cloud of smoke as it headed toward thick, dry brush in the Angeles National Forest. Although it was burning into forest land, evacuation orders remained in effect for the western Antelope Valley because erratic winds in the forecast could push the fire toward homes, fire spokesman Jake Miller said.
Fire crews managed to stop the fire’s movement down to the desert floor when it flared up Friday afternoon. In one dramatic moment, several firefighters ran to safety when a longhorn bull that was apparently escaping the blaze charged at them.
The Lake Fire was just 12% contained as of Saturday morning, and after threatening more than 5,400 homes, it had charred more than 23 square miles (59.5 square kilometers) of brush and trees.
Fire officials said 21 buildings had been destroyed, including at least five homes.
australia
Surfer saved after friend punches shark
SYDNEY — A woman has survived a great white shark attack on Australia’s east coast after her surfing companion repeatedly punched it until it let her go.
Paramedics were called to Shelly Beach at Port Macquarie, about 250 miles north of Sydney, on Saturday morning after the 35-year-old woman was attacked while surfing.
She was taken to a local hospital with serious leg injuries, but has since been flown to a nearby bigger hospital where she will undergo surgery.
New South Wales state police said the woman and a man were surfing when she was bitten on the right calf and the back of her thigh. Her companion then punched the estimated 10-foot shark until it let her go.
“We’ve had some really serious and tragic shark encounters over the past couple of months along the coastline, so to paddle out of your own safety zone, into an area where you know there is a large shark, I think is amazing ... a tremendous act of bravery,” state Surf Life Saving chief executive Steven Pearce said.
Beaches in Port Macquarie have been closed for 24 hours as authorities attempt to track the shark.
philadelphia
Virus strips city of naked bike ride
PHILADELPHIA — The coronavirus pandemic has slammed the brakes on this year’s Philly Naked Bike Ride.
The annual event, which usually draws thousands of nude cyclists for a trip around Philadelphia and its tourist sites, had been set for later this month. But organizers who had been gearing up for it said the city’s COVID-19 cases made them halt their planning.
“After much debate, we feel that cancelling this year’s event is the most responsible thing to do,” they said on their website.
But they had a message for would-be naked riders eager to break free of their home lockdowns: They hope to be back riding in 2021.
“We hope to see you next year, hopefully under better and healthier circumstances,” they said. “Keep up your (socially distant) riding and be safe.”
Ride organizer Maria Serrahima said canceling this year was “the safest bet” because of the highly contagious and deadly virus. Still, she said on Friday she hopes people are “taking advantage of the emptier streets and riding — masks up.”
The naked ride is to promote positive body image, advocate for the safety of cyclists and protest dependence on fossil fuels.
