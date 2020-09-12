nw briefs 091320

congo
More than 50 killed as gold mines collapse
KINSHASA, Congo — More than 50 people are dead after landslides caused the collapse of three artisanal gold mines near the city of Kamituga in eastern Congo’s South Kivu province on Friday, officials said.
Heavy rains for days led to the disaster.
“The diggers and the transporters of the stones were swallowed up by the waters,” said the Kamituga mayor, Alexandre Bundya. “A team of rescuers with motor pumps came to recover the bodies of the victims.”
Diwa Honoré, who survived the tragedy, said more than 50 people had been in the three mines, which are about 54 yards deep.
“Kamituga is in mourning,” wrote Dieudonné Bazika, sharing a video on social media showing the aftermath. Hundreds of people gathered to observe and help in rescue efforts.
Most of the dead were young people, according to a statement from the office of the governor of South Kivu, Theo Ngwabidje Kasi, who offered his condolences.
“Investigations continue to identify our deceased compatriots, to provide assistance and to take measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies,” the statement said.
britain
Oxford, AstraZeneca resume vaccine trial
LONDON — Oxford University announced Saturday it was resuming a trial for a coronavirus vaccine it is developing with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, a move that comes days after the study was suspended following a reported side-effect in a U.K. patient.
In a statement, the university confirmed the restart across all of its U.K. clinical trial sites after regulators gave the go-ahead following the pause on Sunday.
“The independent review process has concluded and following the recommendations of both the independent safety review committee and the U.K. regulator, the MHRA, the trials will recommence in the U.K.,” it said.
The vaccine being developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca is widely perceived to be one of the strongest contenders among the dozens of coronavirus vaccines in various stages of testing around the world.
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock welcomed the restart, saying in a tweet that it was “good news for everyone” that the trial is “back up and running.”
mali
Military junta agrees to transition government
BAMAKO, Mali — Mali’s military junta, which staged a coup last month, agreed Saturday to an 18-month transition government led by a military or civilian leader that would pave the way to elections.
Three days of consultations with leaders of political and civil society groups laid out a charter for the transition, which will also include a vice president and transitional council that will serve as the National Assembly. The president and vice president will be chosen by a group of people appointed by the junta, according to Moussa Camara, spokesman for the talks.
Mali’s opposition coalition, the international communities and the West African regional bloc have called for a civilian leader for the transition.
The 15-nation West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has warned the junta must designate a transitional civilian leader by next week or face further sanctions. ECOWAS has already stopped financial transfers into the country and has closed its borders with Mali.
The military junta, known as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, previously proposed a three-year transition, saying that a new constitution should be written first.
On Saturday, the leader of the junta, Col. Assimi Goita, said he hoped for the support of the international community.
“I make the commitment before you to spare no effort to implement the recommendations of these days of consultations in the exclusive interest of the Malian people,” he said.
greece
Migrants move into tents following fire
MORIA, Lesbos — Some asylum-seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos moved into temporary tent housing Saturday, part of the thousands left homeless after fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria migrant camp.
More than 100 people moved into the new camp built with UNHCR tents after first undergoing coronavirus tests. Over 12,000 people were left homeless after fires on Tuesday and Wednesday gutted the Moria camp in the midst of a coronavirus lockdown.
Officials say the blazes were deliberately set by some camp residents who were angry at quarantine orders imposed after 35 people in Moria tested positive for COVID-19. Thousands have spent four nights sleeping in the open under improvised shelters of reed stalks, blankets and salvaged tents.
The Moria camp was built to house around 2,750 but overcrowding led to more than 12,500 people living in squalor, and had been held up by critics as a symbol of the European Union’s migration policy failings.
atlanta
Worker injured in 2nd concrete slab collapse
ATLANTA — A concrete slab at a parking deck under construction in Atlanta collapsed Saturday — the second collapse at the site in as many days — sending a worker trying to shore up the structure plunging several stories below, authorities said.
The man suffered leg injuries after falling eight to 10 floors, Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said. The worker was taken to a hospital for treatment, and was alert and conscious, authorities said.
Authorities have stopped all work at the site and blocked off streets around it. The two collapses have compromised the structure and created a risk of additional falls, Stafford said.
On Friday, a section of concrete on the prefabricated parking deck partially collapsed, injuring six workers. A column on the 11th floor gave way, causing debris to fall onto the 10th floor in that initial collapse.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!