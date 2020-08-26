ABERNATHY, Christine Williams

August 23, 2020 The bright light that has shined from Christine Williams "Teenie" Abernathy of Roanoke, Va., has left this earth and gone with her to Heaven as of Sunday, August 23, 2020. She lived her 94 years with love and happiness - especially for all of her beloved family and life-long friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were surely the loves of her life and feelings were absolutely mutual!! Meme was the love of their lives as well. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Sherman and her husband, Bob Sherman, of Moneta (Smith Mountain Lake) Va.; her granddaughter, Kristi Lamanca Gerhart and her husband, Greg Gerhart, of Roanoke; her granddaughter, Ellen Goldberg and her husband, Marc, of Winterville, N.C.; her grandson, Trent Sherman and his wife, Bethany Sherman, of Quinton, Va.; her granddaughter, Katrina Chandler and her husband, Adrian, of Smith Mountain Lake, Va.; and her dearly beloved great-grandchildren include Jayson Lamanca, Ashtyn Gerhart, Mason Goldberg, Mallory Goldberg, Luke Sherman, Rylie Sherman, Owen Sherman, Trystan Chandler and Taryn Chandler. In addition, a very special foster son, Doug Parker, and his daughters, Shelly and Shay, and son, Gordon, of Atlanta, Ga., were an important part of Meme's family as well. Meme was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Eula Williams of Lawrenceville, Va.; husband of 74 years, Herbert Abernathy of Roanoke, Va.; her daughter, Brenda Abernathy Jamison of Roanoke, Va.; her brother, Edward Williams of Portsmouth, Va.; her sister, Rebecca Louise Williams of Lawrenceville, Va.; and a beloved grandson-in-law, Dave Lamanca of Roanoke, Va. In addition to her beautiful sewing, her knitting and crocheting kept her busy and provided her family with lovely treasures. She and Herb loved the beach and fishing for blues down in the Outer Banks and spending time with all the family at Smith Mountain Lake for many years. Meme especially enjoyed watching some very small grandchildren learn to ski when they were four years old!! Remembering Meme will include a visitation at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with a Funeral Service beginning at 2 p.m., also at Oakey's South Chapel. Entombment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
