Adams, Geneva Gillispie

July 24, 1926 August 23, 2020 Geneva Gillispie Adams, 94, of Ferrum, Va., passed away at home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1926, the daughter of the late Fraizer Gillispie and Nettie Hale Gillispie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Adams; two brothers, Earl Gillispie and Carl Gillispie; and great nephew, Joseph Randall Gillispie. She retired from DuPont with over 35 years of service. Surviving are her niece, Regena Gillispie; nephews, Randall Gillispie and Roger Gillispie; great nephews, John Matthew Gillispie and John Paul Arnold Gillispie; great nieces, Chelsea G. Pardue and Skylar Gillispie and their mother, Jackie Gillispie; and special friends, Peggy and Otis Hale, Margaret Hale, and Lovviner Scott. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Bud Nichols officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday night, August 25, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. We will be following the guidelines concerning social distancing and face masks due to the mandates placed by the Governor of Virginia. Arrangements by Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, (540) 483-5533.
