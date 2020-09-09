 Skip to main content
ADAMS, William Ray "Bill"
January 29, 1953 September 5, 2020 William R. "Bill" Adams, 67, of Troutville, Virginia, went to Heaven on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia, son of the late Ray and Frances Overstreet Adams, He was also preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Ray and Joyce Absher; brother-in-law, David Absher; and a niece, Erica Rae Thomas. Bill was the owner/operator of Adams Graphics. As an artist he was skilled in painting and photography. He loved spending time with family and friends; and had a marvelous sense of humor. He enjoyed bowling, and loved skiing; both water and snow. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Barbara; brother, Richard Adams (Naomi); sister, Betty Dooley (Lee); brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Robin Thomas; nephews and nieces, Bradley and Ashley Thomas, Jonathan, Steve, Elizabeth, Tim, Andrea, and Lindsey; and numerous other family members and friends. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Pastor Nelson Harris will officiate. His family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

