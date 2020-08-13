You have permission to edit this article.
Alexander, Carl Lewis
August 16, 1933 August 9, 2020 Carl Lewis Alexander, 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Renea Alexander, Carol Walters, Dawn St.Clair, Whitney Alexander, and Natasha Alexander; sons, Steven St.Clair and Carl Taylor Sr.; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews who thought the world of him. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in the St.Clair Cemetery, Troutville, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

