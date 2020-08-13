Alexander, Carl Lewis

August 16, 1933 August 9, 2020 Carl Lewis Alexander, 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Renea Alexander, Carol Walters, Dawn St.Clair, Whitney Alexander, and Natasha Alexander; sons, Steven St.Clair and Carl Taylor Sr.; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews who thought the world of him. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in the St.Clair Cemetery, Troutville, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.