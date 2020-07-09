ALIFF, Louise October 1, 1933 - July 6, 2020 Louise Aliff's first name was really Edna, but her own children didn't know that for years. Evidently she was named after her Aunt Edna when she was born October 5, 1933, to the late Zola M. and James C. Repass in Bland, Va., where she grew up and later retired. More recently she was just known as our dear Granny Lou. Louise was married to the late James R. "Jimmy" Aliff who jumped from the convertible he was riding into the convertible she was riding in downtown Bluefield one day. She is survived by one brother, Jacob A. "Jake" Repass, and predeceased by her sister, Catherine DeBrick, and brother, Jimmy Repass. Also surviving are four children, Pamela Aliff, Cathy (Mickey) Owens, Jimbo (Lori) Aliff, and Susan (Mike) Shrader; four grandchildren, Mick Owens, Christina (Sam) Knapp, Kelly (Jeff) Saddler, Slade Aliff; and three great-grandchildren, Cody Dillon-Owens, and Iain and Moira Harrington. Louise passed away Monday, July 7, 2020, after recent declining health and more medical procedures than she would have liked in Roanoke, Va. She was thankful for her personal physicians Dr. Wiid and Dr. Daniels who helped her hang in there for even longer, and tried to get her to stop eating country ham with no success. She was a professional seamstress at Bluefield's Town n'Tweed shop for many years, a great cook and loved to host a gathering for any reason. Bland county already misses her wine and cheese parties. She loved crossword and jigsaw puzzles and knitting, and trips with her family. Special thanks and appreciation to close friends Don and Brenda Thompson, Molly Thompson, Donna and Jesse Cowand, Barbara Kemp, and Beverly and Buddy Taylor who checked on her daily and picked up her mail and newspaper. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bland United Methodist Church building fund. Services are tentatively planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Bland fairground shelter. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.
