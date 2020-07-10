Allen, Rickey Wayne

July 7, 2020 Rickey Wayne Allen, 61, of Copper Hill, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Moyer Elvin Allen Sr.; and brother, Roger Allen. Rickey is survived by his wife of 38 years, Tammy Allen; three sons, Christopher Allen (Jacqueline) Brandon Allen (Laura Lee), Benji Allen; seven grandchildren, Serenity, Trinity, Chris Jr., Addison, Nash, Tucker, Sada; mother, Dorothy Whitehead; brothers, Junior Allen (Peggy), Paul Allen; sisters, Dorothy Furrow (David), Patricia Bailey (Willis). Rickey was a carpenter by trade. Loved the outdoor sports. He was a faithful member of the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren. Walked on Dan River Emmaus #70. He served on Emmaus and Kairos walks. A loving and devoted husband, father and papa. A partner in ministry with David Beran and Brian Horne. He looked for every opportunity to share his faith in Jesus Christ. Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren with the Rev. Marvin Wade officiating. The funeral services will be broadcasted on radio station 87.9 so that people may listen to the service from their car due to limited seating in the church. Interment will follow in Restvale Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
