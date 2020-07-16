Amos, George

June 18, 1943 July 13, 2020 George "Eddie" Amos, 77, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord after courageously fighting ALS on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born on Friday, June 18, 1943, to the late Pete and Irene Andrews Amos in Roanoke, Va. Eddie loved sudoku puzzles, woodworking, bluegrass, and country music, and being outdoors watching sporting events or doing any activity involving his family or his church family. He was active in the community and was also a member of the Southwest Virginia Emmaus Community Walk 107. Eddie became a Deacon at Bethel Baptist Church in Salem, Va., where and his family and himself attended faithfully. He was a devoted follower of Christ, even witnessing the Gospel just days before being called to his heavenly home. In his youth, Eddie heard the call of our nation and was proud to have served in the United States Army fighting in the Vietnam conflict. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Boyd Amos; sister, Marcella Simmons, and Rebecca Amos, all of Vinton, Va. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 33 years, Sharon Amos of Salem; children, Jackie Amos, Kaye Williams and husband, Gary, Amber Mitchell and husband, Chris, Mandie Williford and husband, Braxton, and Marcee McMillan and husband, Paul; grandson, Gabe Mitchell; and a granddaughter on the way. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Hilton Jeffreys officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Friends may visit with the family from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
6:00PM-8:00PM
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
11:00AM
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.