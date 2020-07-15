Amos, George

June 18, 1943 July 13, 2020 George "Eddie" Amos, 77, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord after courageously fighting ALS on Monday, July 13, 2020. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
To send flowers to the family of George Amos, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 16
First Visitation
Thursday, July 16, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
John M. Oakey & Son Chapel
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
Jul 16
Second Visitation
Thursday, July 16, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
John M. Oakey & Son Chapel
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
Guaranteed delivery before the Second Visitation begins.
Jul 17
Service
Friday, July 17, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
John M. Oakey & Son Chapel
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.