Andrews, Arcelia Lorraine Smith

August 22, 1924 July 8, 2020 God has called home a devoted Christain woman. Arcelia Lorraine Smith Andrews was born in Northeast, Roanoke, Virginia, on August 22, 1924. She was the daughter of Austin and Hattie Smith. Arcelia finished the course that God laid out for her on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Donald Ernest Andrews; daughter, Patricia Andrews-Baker; and son, Bernard Andrews. Arcelia committed her life to Christ under the leadership of the Reverend William M. Gilbert and Dr. Edward T. Burton and served as a Deaconess most of her life at Sweet Union Baptist church. She graduated from Lucy Addison High School in 1942 and in later years, she entered Burrell Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and graduated as an LPN (licensed practical nurse) and worked at her profession until it was time to retire. Arcelia was united in Holy matrimony to Donald Andrews and they shared 70 years and were blessed with seven children. She leaves to cherish her loving memory sons, Ernest R. (Betty) Andrews, of Roanoke, Va., Donald Everett Andrews, of Salem, Va, Evangelist Milton (Evangelist Daisy) Andrews, Michael (Terri) Andrews, of Landsdale, Pa., and Paul Andrews, of Roanoke, Va.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Claretta Johnson, of Washington, D.C., eldest of the siblings; special niece, Barbara Andrews; numerous nieces and nephews. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
