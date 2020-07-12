Andrews, Arcelia Lorraine
July 8, 2020 Arcelia Lorraine Andrews, 95, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

