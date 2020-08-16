ARMENTROUT, Edmund

August 6, 2020 Edmund Armentrout of Roanoke, Virginia, died suddenly on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Victoria or "Tori;" sons, Connellee (Kelly) and Cabot (Laura); his brother, Albert Armentrout (Carolyn); niece, Kathy Deck (Cary); and nephew, Kirby Armentrout (Sally). Ed was born in Lexington, Virginia and has many loving members of his extended family in Rockbridge County. Ed Armentrout grew up in the Shenandoah Valley and in Europe. He received his B.A. in Political Science & Economics from Washington & Lee University in 1968 and his Master of City Planning from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1972. He taught middle school English briefly in Natural Bridge, Virginia before serving in the United States Army as a Lieutenant in Germany and Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam. Ed was the lead planner for the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development Atlanta Regional Office from 1970 to 1972 where he managed a grant program for Historically Black Colleges and Universities in eight southeastern states. As a Principal Planner with the Atlanta Regional Commission, he helped design the areas surrounding the stations of the rapid transit system being built in Atlanta in the early 1970s. He then became the first elected Staff Director of the Atlanta City Council. Ed was President and owner of The Research Group, Inc., a national consulting firm specializing in social services and the environment and later of Armentrout & Associates, Inc., a consulting firm specializing in community and downtown development and social services. He went on to serve as Vice President of Central Atlanta Progress, President & CEO of Downtown Columbus (Ohio), Inc., the Downtown Dayton Partnership, and the Memphis Center City Commission. Ed and Tori wanted to return to their beloved Blue Ridge Mountains to give their sons a sense of place and family in the area they both considered home. In 1999, he and Tori purchased and ran a sign and crane business, Budget Signs, in Roanoke until their retirement in 2016. One of the special joys of Ed's life was the chance to work with his two sons in the business and he treasured that experience. Ed was an Elder in the Presbyterian Church, serving most recently at Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke. He was an avid reader and a student of history, religion, and public policy and loved few things more than engaging in a spirited discussion on almost any topic. Retirement gave Ed and Tori the chance to indulge their passion for travel and they made good use of their time, traveling to Australia and New Zealand, Scandinavia, the British Isles and Europe. There will be a graveside service for family members at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Rockbridge Baths. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be conducted at a later date in Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to Second Presbyterian Church, Roanoke, VA; WVTF/Radio IQ; or to Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
