Arrington, Mark Eugene
0 entries

Arrington, Mark Eugene

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Arrington Mark Eugene July 23, 2020 On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Mark Eugene Arrington, 50, of Roanoke passed on to the Lord peacefully in the presence of family. Please visit Mark's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mark.arrington.357 or www.simpsonfuneral.com Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home and Crematory. 540 366 0707

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Arrington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News