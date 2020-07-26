Arrington Mark Eugene July 23, 2020 On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Mark Eugene Arrington, 50, of Roanoke passed on to the Lord peacefully in the presence of family. Please visit Mark's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mark.arrington.357 or www.simpsonfuneral.com Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home and Crematory. 540 366 0707
