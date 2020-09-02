ASIMAKOPOULOS, Eleni P. "Helen"

August 28, 2020 Eleni P. "Helen" Asimakopoulos, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family at home on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Konstantinos and Eugenia Peroulas, and her brother, George K. Peroulas. Eleni retired from Halmode Manufacturing and began volunteering for 16 years for the LOA's Foster Grandparent Program and the Senior Companion Program. She was in the Roanoke County Senior Citizen's Hall of Fame and received the Governor's Award for Volunteering in 2001. She was an active member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and a member of the Philoptochos and Evyrtania Association. She never met a stranger and made numerous friends through her volunteering and became endeared to everyone she met. Eleni loved her family especially her children and grandchildren. She is survived a son, Pete Asimakopoulos and wife, Melissa; daughter, Eunice Clasbey and husband, David; son, Johnny Asimakopoulos and wife, Vicki; her grandchildren, Zachary, Bradley, Alex, Taylor, John and Emily; a great-grandchild, Barrett, all of whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her two brothers, John Peroulas and wife, Tina, and Larry Peroulas and wife, Effie; two sisters, Theodora Balaouras and Georgia Rigas; and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.