Atkinson, Russell Page

It is with great sadness that the family of Russell Page Atkinson, announce his passing early on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the age of 97. He was the last living child of the Doc Atkinson family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Graham Atkinson, daughter, Gloria Atkinson Wilhelm, and grandson, Page Wilhelm. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Doc White and Clara Jewell Atkinson; brothers, Taylor, Clarence (Janice), and Hampton Atkinson; and sisters, Merle Bean (Henry), Bonnie Henson (Woody), and Marion Janney. He is survived in death by his son-in-law, Buddy Wilhelm; three grandsons, Chris, David, and Brandon (Marista Crouch) Wilhelm; and two great-grandchildren, Kyle Flowers and Karis Wilhelm. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Betty Atkinson, Doris Atkinson; brother-in-law, Carlton Janney; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Russell was a World War II Army veteran, who drove an ambulance during the war. He was retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad where he worked in the shops. He enjoyed raising cattle and farming and was a member of the Salem Pentecostal Holiness Church for many years. A graveside service will be held at Piedmont Cemetery on Thursday, August 27, 2020, with viewing at 10 a.m., and service at 11 a.m. Pastor Eddie Crabtree of Valley Word Church will be officiating. Donations to Piedmont Camp Meeting Association are welcome.
