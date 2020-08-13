You have permission to edit this article.
Atwood, Christopher Lee

May 22, 1985 - August 5, 2020 Christopher Lee Atwood, 35, husband of Angela Beckner Atwood, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Chris was a 2003 graduate of Northside High School and was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Roanoke County Sheriff's office. Surviving are his wife, Angela Beckner Atwood; children, Anabella, Eleazar, Eleana, and Cora Atwood; parents, Bernard and Anna Atwood; grandparents, Charles and Emma Sparks; brother, Derek Atwood; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lance and Judy Beckner; brother-in-law, Chris (Carley) Beckner; niece, Kinsley Willett; godparents, Clayton and LuAnne Edwards; special aunt, Brenda Atwood. A memorial service will be conducted for close friends and family at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Parkway Wesleyan Church, 3645 Orange Avenue, Roanoke with the Rev. Jake Huffman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences may be sent to and more information received from www.simpsonfuneral.com. Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke is serving the family.

Service information

Aug 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 15, 2020
11:00AM-11:45AM
Parkway Wesleyan Church
3645 Orange Ave. NE
Roanoke, VA 24019
Aug 15
Receive Friends
Saturday, August 15, 2020
12:05PM-1:00PM
Parkway Wesleyan Church
3645 Orange Ave. NE
Roanoke, VA 24019
