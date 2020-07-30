Austin, Harry James

July 27, 2020 Harry James Austin, 89, of Floyd, Va., passed away on Monday July 27, 2020. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Vest Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Gardner Funeral Home.
