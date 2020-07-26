Austin, Marion Francis
July 23, 2020 Marion Francis Austin, age 85 years, of Burnt Chimney, died Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Velmer and Roberta (Ronk) Austin; stepmom, Blanche (Bowman) Austin; brother, Nelson; in-laws, Cline and Maggie Boone; brothers-in-law, Leonard Austin and Everett Wilt. Surviving are his wife, Dora J. (Boone) Austin; four children, Donna (Barry) Austin, Brent (Sarah) Austin, Rex (Priscilla) Austin, Denise (Joe) Hess; 15 grandchildren; 23 great- grandchildren; sisters, Vanice Austin and Lena Mae (Kenneth) Bayer; sister-in-law, Eunice Austin Wilt; and many other in-laws. There will be a viewing and funeral service for extended family and close friends at Oak Hill Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

