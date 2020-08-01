Austin, Patsy D.

July 30, 2020 Patsy D. Austin, 89, of Salem, passed on to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was a member of Seneca Baptist Church, Elliston, Va. Loved ones who preceded her in death are her husband, William (Bill) Austin Jr.; infant daughter, Linda Gale Austin; father, C.E. Davidson Sr.; mother, Vernella Rhoten Davidson; two siblings, C.E. Davidson Jr. and Betty M. Deel, and her son-in-law, Ronald S. Sellers. Family members surviving Patsy are her two daughters, Brenda Whorley (Doug) and Angela Sellers; sister, Virgie Meade; four grandchildren, Kristopher Whorley (Ana), Derrick Whorley (Chelsea), Lindsay Sellers-Sherry and Kelsey Sellers; eleven great-grandchildren, Bethany Martin Whorley, Priscilla Tilley, Nathan Whorley, Avery Whorley, Vanessa Whorley, Bradyn Sherry, Ryleigh Sherry, Coeyn Sherry, Brently Farris, Chesney Farris and Peyton Bishop; a niece and several nephews – all of whom she dearly loved. The family and Patsy would like to thank the caregivers, Mary Boston and Kelly Hines for helping keep her at home as long as possible, and all of the doctors and nurses who worked so hard to keep her comfortable. A big thanks to the Salem EMS services and the Salem Rescue Squad for the many times they responded to our calls. Thanks to Jeanne's Elderly Care for the compassion and care given. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Seth McCormick officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, the DAV Transport, or to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, is serving the family.
