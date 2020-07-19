AYERS, Clarence Richard
AYERS, Clarence Richard

July 15, 2020 Clarence Richard Ayers, 84, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Goodview Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

AYERS, Clarence Richard
