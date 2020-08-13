Ayers, Wayne Maury

March 21, 1938-August 9, 2020 ~ Wayne Maury Ayers, 82, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in early 2000 - a circumstance he bore with characteristic curiosity, humor, and patience, for over two decades, before it finally led him to his death. Wayne is survived by his sweetheart of 61 years, wife, Ann Stinson Ayers; and three loving daughters, Rebecca Romney (Leighton) of Colonia Juarez, Mexico, Patricia Bohon (Kevin) of Roanoke, Va., and Kathy Summers (Tom) of Antelope, Calif. He is deeply missed by his grandchildren, Laura, Stacey, Robert, Jeff, Kreg, Erik and Jenna, and their spouses. Wayne loved his 10 great-grandchildren, especially when they offered an excuse for mischief (and fireworks). He is also survived by his sister, Janet Johnson of Troutville, Va.; and his brother, Curtis Ayers (Dreama) of Salem. Wayne also leaves behind cherished cousins, in-laws, and countless wonderful friends. He was born at home on March 21, 1938, to Harold and Thora Ayers in Vinton. Wayne went to William Byrd High School, where he excelled academically, and participated in several extracurriculars. He was class president and attended Boys’ State and All-State Band. Wayne enjoyed his college years at Roanoke College, and at Brigham Young University in Utah. He was an early staff member of a fledgling local broadcast station called WDBJ7. Wayne did it all, radio and television, behind and in front of the camera. After the station, he went to work at Norfolk Southern. Wayne enjoyed his coworkers and their friendships. He enjoyed taking walks during his lunch breaks. Wayne enjoyed retiring. He was a memorable actor for the Vinton Players, and lent his talents to other organizations in the Vinton community. Wayne also directed several plays. He was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Wayne served as a Bishop of the Vinton congregation, and as a leader and teacher and choir director. He was happiest when he was teaching gospel classes. Wayne loved telling others about the love Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ have for each of us. He spent many hours preparing each lesson. His devotion to the gospel was felt by all who knew him. Wayne loved and supported his family in every way he could. He excelled in bringing joy and laughter to his wife and daughters. As their family grew in years and numbers, so did their happiness, and Wayne’s nightly prayers got longer and longer as he included every new member in them. He prayed for his family every day. Wayne lived for them, too. He devoted his entire life to growing a family bursting with laughter and hope and joy, and though he isn’t here, his life’s work is still plain in the creativity of his great-grandchildren, and the stubborn will of his grandchildren, and the selflessness of his children, and the rock-solid strength of his wife. His family is forever grateful to the kind and brave pioneers of the UVA Neurological Department. Through their efforts, Wayne’s Parkinson’s diagnosis did not define his life. He lived each day fully, until his final moments. Due to restrictions and concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, a small, private family service was held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints meeting house in Vinton. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Per state guidelines, social distancing and masks are required. All services will be live streamed beginning at 11 a.m. on August 14, 2020 – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84665116513?pwd=NTZ6aHBub3NHYlIwRmtLWXFMWlVsZz09. Meeting ID: 846 6511 6513 Passcode: 160760. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
