Bailey Jr., John Alexander Douglas

August 10, 1935 July 12, 2020 John Alexander Douglas "Doug" Bailey Jr. 84, of Goodview went to heaven to join his wife and sweetheart, Sandra Hypes Bailey on Sunday, July 12, 2020. In addition to his wife he was preceded by his parents, John Alexander Douglas Bailey Sr. and Eliza Elnor Machan Beuermann; son, the Rev. Dr. Jeffery A. D. Bailey; grandson, Jonathan Bailey; and a sister, Sandy Ostrom. Doug was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Surviving are his children, Christie B. Walden, Randy Bailey (Sheila Updike), Sheri Roberts (Steve), Mary Bailey, and Pamela Stump (Paul); grandchildren, Lauren Lewis (Jacob), Robyn Walden, Jessica Bailey, Shelby Bailey (Courtney Rocovich-Bailey), Bailey Roberts, Hartley Roberts, and Jenifer Morris (Steve); five great-grandchildren; sisters, Bobbie Ann MacDonald (Randy), Fay Fisher (Craig); brother-in-law, David Ostrom; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children's Hospital or to a charity of the donors choice. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.