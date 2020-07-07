July 5, 2020 Robert L. "Bob" Baker of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sybil Kelly; father, Jeff Baker; sister, Jenny Arthur; and brother, Ricky Chisom. Bob was a proud United States Marine and afterwards was a truck driver noted for his CB handle, "Jack of Diamonds." Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Rosa Baker; two sons, Robert Baker Jr. (Kayla) and Heath Baker; god daughter, Courtney Mann; grandchildren, Amanda, McKenzie, Brody, Maddie, Dalton, Gracie and Eli; great-grandchild, Addie; and numerous extended family and friends. The family would like to Thank Gentle Shepherd Hospice for all their care and compassion during this difficult time. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park with the Rev. E.B. Shoemaker officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.

