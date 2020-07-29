BALDWIN JR., Emory C.

July 27, 2020 Emory C. "Jack" Baldwin Jr., 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was a member of Belmont Baptist Church. Jack served his country in the United States Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a dedicated employee of Appalachian Power Company for 40 years. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Emory C. Baldwin Sr. and Mabel Baldwin; sister, June B. Hutchison; and great-grandson, Jesse Laffoon. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce C. Baldwin; two daughters, Cathy B. Anthony and her husband, Lee, and Dana B. Laffoon and her husband, Mike; son, John D. Baldwin and his wife, Cindy; eight grandchildren, Jared, Julia, Christopher, Daniel, Jacob, Andrea, James and Rachel; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Myrna B. Janney and her husband, Cliff. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Dr. James Keaton officiating. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Please abide by COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing and wearing a mask. Flowers will be appreciated, or donations may be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission, 402 4th Street, SE, Roanoke, VA 24013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
