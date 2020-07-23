Baldwin, Melissa Kaye Cox

Melissa Kaye Cox Baldwin, 61, of Buchanan, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Botetourt Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.
