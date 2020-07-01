June 29, 2020 Robert Emory Bankert, 87, of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Theresa Bankert; and four siblings. He was a United States Army and Navy veteran serving in Korea. He was founder, owner, and operator of Mid-State Equipment for over 38 years. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carl Ann Jennings Bankert; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Eliza Bankert, Mike and Debra Bankert, Robert and Sheila Bankert; daughter and son-in-law, Myra Ann and David Barger; grandchildren, Jason and April Bankert, Matthew and Geneva Bankert, David and Stephanie Bankert, Michael Bankert Jr., Myra and Anthony Dancausse, Mary and Wes Hensley, Benjamin Bankert; and Sara Bankert; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Caroline Register and Allie "Rita" Harlow; brother, George Bankert; numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid restrictions and health concerns it causes, the family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com

Tags

Locations

(1) entry

Bunnyman

I only knew Bob for about 5 years, He was a Very Nice, Thoughtful and Caring Man and had a Great Sense of Humor. He made Me laugh Many times! I Pray that He left this Earth Peacefully. I know He is with God now. The Lord Welcomes Him with Open Arms.

I've been Praying for the Family and ask that The Holy Spirit Comfort Them in this time of Grief.

Luke 23:43

And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.

Matthew 5:4

Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.