Bare, Fred Deacon

July 29, 2020 Fred Deacon Bare, 89, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Troutville, Va. He married his wife, Jean VanNess Bare on March 6, 1954, and they shared 62 wonderful years of marriage. In his last days on Earth, he found comfort in knowing he would soon be with her again. Fred was a devoted father to his children, Karen Harth (Mike), Sandra Bare-Chapman (Bobby), and Dale Bare (Deborah). "Pappy", as he was lovingly called, adored his seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren and one step great great-grandchild. He loved the Lord and was an active member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. He is predeceased by his wife, his parents and his younger brother, Boyd. Fred dutifully served his country in the 1st Marine Division in the Korean War and was proud to be one of the "Chosin Few". He not only served his country, but also his family, his church and his community. Upon retirement, he immersed himself in the service of others and earned the Volunteer Service Award in 1998. He took pride in building wheelchair ramps in his community, working in his garden and hunting with his dogs. He will be remembered for his unfailing work ethic, his witty sense of humor, his unending generosity towards others and his beautiful blue eyes. We will honor Fred with a graveside service at Mill Creek Cemetery on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. Arrangements by Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan. Due to the circumstances with COVID-19, the funeral will be held entirely outside. We will practice social distancing by maintaining at least six feet between attendees and wearing our masks. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Alzheimer's Research & Prevention, www.alzheimersprevention.org or 1-888-908-5766 Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.