Barton, Virginia Brown

July 23, 1927 July 27, 2020 Virginia "Pete" Brown Barton, age 93, of Vinton (Bedford County) passed away at her home on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born on July 23, 1927 in Franklin County to the late Robert Lee Brown and Ollie Horn Brown. She was also predeceased by her husband William "Bill" Barton; brother, Charles Brown; sister, Annie Elizabeth Brown; and sister-in-law, Opal Barton. Virginia was employed at Kenrose Manufacturing for over 25 years. After the plant closed she started baking and taught herself to decorate cakes. She helped our cousin, Linda Anderson, for over 30 years at the Country Sweet Shoppe in Stewartsville. My mother was and always will be one of the best cooks in Bedford County. Surviving family includes daughter, Marilyn Reynolds; granddaughter, Jennifer and husband Michael Stokes; great-granddaughter, Brianna Rose Stokes; sister, Chellie Maudine Brown; and special cousin, Linda Anderson. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Lotz Vinton Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton.
