Bell Charles L. Charles L. Bell, 78, of Roanoke entered heaven shining on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Foster and Lily Bell; and a sister, Tonya Sloan. Charles was a member of New Life Christian Ministries. He proudly served his country in (and played basketball for) the United States Marine Corps. One of the many joys in his life was the Wednesday night church services he provided at Friendship Manor. Surviving are his wife, Rita Bell; daughters, Tracy (Frank) Haerer, and Maile Early; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Marsha) Bell; and nephews, John and Matt Bell. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to New Life Christian Ministries, 5745 Airport Road, Roanoke, VA 24012. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, by Pastor Gary Alls. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.