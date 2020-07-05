July 1, 2020 William Terry Bentley Sr., 83, of Blue Ridge, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He is survived by his son, William Terry "Ted" Bentley Jr. and wife, Monique; grandchildren, Lauren Blankenship and husband, Chris, Hannah Bentley, and Jourdan Bentley; and great-grandchildren, Savannah and Zachary Blankenship. Services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

