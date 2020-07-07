July 1, 2020 William Terry Bentley Sr., 83, of Blue Ridge, Va., passed away on July 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens Mauuseleum. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the cemetery. The family requests that visitors adhere to the COVID-19 distancing guidelines and wear masks.

To plant a tree in memory of William Bentley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.