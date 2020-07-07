July 5, 2020 Jeanne Carolyn Hall Bernard of Pheasant Ridge Road, Roanoke, Virginia, formerly of Boones Mill, Virginia, died peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, surrounded by her family who loved her and will miss her deeply. She was the daughter of Bassett Kee and Alena Smith Hall of Pulaski, Virginia, and was also predeceased by her devoted husband of 66 years, John Gordon "Johnny" Bernard of Boones Mill. Jeanne grew up in Pulaski, Virginia, on a dairy farm, where her love of playing outdoors led to a lifelong passion for gardening and herbs. As a young girl she excelled in school, was active as a cheerleader, was State Hi-Y president, and always cherished her role as "Jo" in her high school production of "Little Women." Jeanne attended Farmville State Teachers College, now Longwood University, for two years and then transferred to and graduated from Duke University School of Medicine with a degree in Medical Technology. While at Duke, she met and married her first husband, Norbert B. Hamilton, a First Lieutenant in the United States Army who was killed in action in the invasion of southern France during World War II. After his death, Jeanne returned to Pulaski where during the war she worked at the Hercules Powder Plant in Radford as a ballistics technician on the firing range and later in the plant's hospital as an X-ray technician. During a visit with her former college roommate, Elizabeth "Libby" Bernard Saul, she met Libby's brother, Johnny, they married in Pulaski, and then settled on Johnny's family farm in Boones Mill to raise their family. Jeanne was a wonderful wife and mother to her husband and four children and volunteered for many civic, school, and arts groups. She was a member of the Boones Mill Christian Church where she was one of the first women elders and served in many roles including chairman of the board and Sunday school teacher. Jeanne was a charter member and past president of the Boones Mill Garden Club, and a lifetime member of the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs where she served as parliamentarian for the Blue Ridge District of Garden Clubs in Virginia. She was a founding member and first president of the Franklin Guild, an arts advocacy organization in Franklin County created to bring special cultural events such as theater and the symphony to Franklin County. In 1984, Jeanne received the Franklin County Community Service Award. She was appointed an election official for Franklin County and served a 10-year term, and then was appointed to the Franklin County Electoral Board for 15 years where she served as both chairman and secretary. Jeanne served a four-year term on the President's Advisory Board at Ferrum College and a three-year term on the Franklin County Bicentennial Commission where she chaired two historic homes tours. In 1980, she and Johnny restored Johnny's family home, a 1820 Federal brick home called "Old Mansion," and after researching the history of the house and farm, helped to create the Cahas Mountain Rural Historic District, the first rural historic district in Franklin County. With her background in medicine, Jeanne volunteered for the Red Cross blood mobile. She served on the board of the Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) for 10 years and was a volunteer in the FMH Auxiliary and awarded a 10,000-hour service pin. Jeanne served in several leadership positions on the Board of the Virginia Association of Hospital Auxiliaries and was state president for two years. She served on the board of the Southeastern Hospital Conference of Auxiliaries and on the State Auxiliary Leaders' Board of the American Hospital Association. Jeanne was co-founder of the Free Clinic of Franklin County and served as board chair and as a volunteer in the clinic for many years. In 2014, the newly named Bernard Healthcare Center opened its doors in a newly constructed building for the free clinic. Jeanne will be remembered most as a mother, grandmother, gardener, and a dedicated healthcare advocate for the citizens of Franklin County. She was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Lundy; and is survived by her sister, Eleanor Moore; her son, Stephen Bernard and wife, Anne; son, Gordon Bernard and wife, Diane; daughter, Carolyn and husband, Edward Hornick; son, Philip Bernard and partner, Thomas Grey; grandchildren, Rebecca Hornick, John Hornick and wife, Alexa, and Preston Bernard; many dear nephews and nieces with special mention of niece, Betty T. Alby of Birmingham, Alabama. Special appreciation is given to her devoted caregiver, Susan Gills, the nursing staff at Harmony Collection of Roanoke, and the hospice team at Amedisys. Due to the ongoing pandemic and several family members who are at risk, the immediate family will hold a private service at the Boones Mill Christian Church with inurnment to follow in the church columbarium. In lieu of visitation, Jeanne's eulogy, remembrances, and life in photographs will be posted to her Facebook page (which she loved reading) after the service. Please leave comments for family on her Facebook timeline. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Free Clinic of Franklin County or consider planting flowers to make your own world a more beautiful place in Jeanne's memory. Online condolences may also be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
