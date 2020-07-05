June 5, 1933 June 23, 2020 Evelyn Davis Bethel, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Community in Roanoke, Virginia. Evelyn was born on June 5, 1933, the youngest of seven children — five boys and two girls — born to Edmond and Agnes Davis, and raised on Patton Avenue in the City of Roanoke's Gainsboro neighborhood. Evelyn graduated from Lucy Addison High School in 1951, and from Virginia Union University in 1955 with a degree in sociology. She also did post-graduate study at American University in Washington, D.C. After completing her formal education and marrying John W. Bethel, Evelyn started federal employment as a Clerk Typist with the Navy Department in Washington, D.C. She then transferred to the Social Security Administration in Detroit, Michigan as a Claims Representative. She continued working with the SSA in that capacity in several cities, eventually progressing to the position of Hearings and Appeals Analyst with the SSA's Office of Hearings and Appeals in Arlington, Virginia. After nearly 34 years of service, Evelyn retired and returned to Roanoke, where, as she once wrote, she "worked full-time to obtain official historical designation for the Gainsboro neighborhood." Evelyn was known as a passionate community activist. In 1991, she and her sister, Helen Davis, formed Historic Gainsboro Preservation District, Inc. The two were a constant presence at Roanoke City Council meetings, regularly occupying two back-row seats in Council chambers. In 1996, Evelyn achieved what she pledged to accomplish upon her return to Roanoke. Through her efforts, and those of her sister, HGPD and other citizens, Gainsboro received historic designation. Final paperwork was signed by the National Register of Historic Places in 2005. In 2018, the Gainsboro Branch Library paid tribute to the sisters at "An Evening Honoring Evelyn Bethel & Helen Davis" in October 2018, recognizing them for their lifetime commitment to historic preservation and the Gainsboro community. Recognition continued during the 2019 session of the Virginia General Assembly, when legislators passed House Joint Resolution No. 950, commending Evelyn and Helen for their work as historic preservationists and community leaders, and for striving "to lead by example when it comes to civic engagement and community service." Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, John W. Bethel; sister, Helen Davis; and brothers, James Davis, Herbert Davis, Roy Davis and Curtis Davis. Evelyn is survived by one brother, Clarence D. Davis; nephews Ricardo (Leslie) Stovall, Roy Davis Jr., Ralph (Lisa) Stovall Jr., and Sherman (Lorna) Stovall; nieces, Jacqueline (Carl) Haley, Wanda (Norris) Kasey, Linda Davis, Sharon Adams, Janice Greene, Charlotte (Robert) Wilson, and Marsha (Ronald) Lanier; other family, including great-nieces and great-nephews; and an abundance of friends. The family extends special thanks and gratitude to Asia Jones for her companionship and caregiving. A memorial service is being planned for this fall. Notification of date, time and location will be shared as soon as plans are finalized.
