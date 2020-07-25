Bethune, Richard Englehardt

May 24, 20202 Richard "Dick" Engelhardt Bethune, of Harrisonburg, Va., died on Sunday, May 24, 2020. A memorial service may be viewed live at https://frontroyalpresbyterianchurch.online.church/ at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, or the following day at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgMX5GeaHblqPbhYpjH4RGg/
