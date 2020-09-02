Bibb, Susan Bierer

August 29, 2020 Susan "Sue" Bierer Bibb passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her family home of 51 years. She was the widow of Dr. Thomas L. Bibb. She is survived by her daughter, Diane L. Bibb, son-in-law Dr. Patrick M. Johnson, and granddaughter Ashlyn Samantha Bibb-Johnson. Susan was a lifelong Virginian, born in Winchester, the only child of William Bierer and Evangeline Clevenger Bierer. Susan graduated from Handley High School in 1958, received her B.S in Mathematics from Longwood College in Farmville in 1962, and earned a M.S. from Radford University in 1979. She taught middle and high school at numerous public schools in Virginia for almost 30 years. Susan's biggest loves were her husband, family, and horses. She was the perfect veterinarian's wife. It never mattered what time he came home, or how dirty he arrived, or even if she had to clear off the dinner table to doctor a lamb; she was wholly devoted to his practice and was integral to its success. The same devotion she showed Tom continued in her love for her daughter and son-in-law. Daily she would help make their lives easier by helping with errands, serving as a personal chauffer, or just being the listening post. She relished being Granda and the past four years being a grandmother were some of her happiest days. Horses were always a part of Susan's life and Tom even tried to ask her on a date when he saw her riding her first Thoroughbred, Suzanna, in Winchester! FYI she turned him down… it took tickets to the Redskins for her to say yes. Over the years they bred and raised horses on their farm in Childress and watched LOTS of football. Susan and Diane spent hours riding and competing their horses. She was a tireless volunteer with 4-H, the United States Pony Club, and numerous local equestrian organizations. Teaching and serving as the Director of Riding for Radford College in the 1970s was a highlight of her life. Numerous students remained lifelong friends and this time made her daughter's life even more magical. As a tribute to the menagerie of adopted animals that fill her home, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center would be appreciated. The family welcomes friends and family to a visitation on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home.
