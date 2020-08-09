Bishop, Derek Ross

May 10, 1991 August 3, 2020 Derek Ross Bishop, age 29, of Salem, formerly of Vinton, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was a wonderful son with a kind spirit, and most of all he was a wonderful dad who will be greatly missed by all. He was employed for Virginia Transformer as a Master Welder. He leaves behind two beautiful pieces of himself, his children, Jase and Raylin Bishop; mother of his children, Lacie Kingery; mother, Kimberley Clement (Boyd); father, Ross Bishop (Denice); and his siblings, Chris and Allen Slusser, Cody Clement, Brooke Clement and Blaine Bishop; grandfather, Jack Jones. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and host of friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home with Pastors Rick Smithers and Wendell Clement officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. until service time. Due to the mandates issued by our Governor concerning COVID-19, we will be following the guidelines for social distancing and face masks. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount.
