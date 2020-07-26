Blake, Jill B.

March 18, 1934 July 19, 2020 Jill B. Blake, 86, of Westampton, N.J., formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 1:30 until 2 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
