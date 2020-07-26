Blake, Jill B.
0 entries

Blake, Jill B.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

March 18, 1934 July 19, 2020 Jill B. Blake, 86, of Westampton, N.J., formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 1:30 until 2 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

+1 
Blake, Jill B.
+1 
Blake, Jill B.
To plant a tree in memory of Jill Blake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News